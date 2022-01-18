Millwall striker Matt Smith is in advanced talks over a move to League Two side Salford City, it has emerged.

Smith, 32, has already been linked with a move away from Millwall this month.

It was claimed earlier this month that the experienced striker is set to join Wigan Athletic. However now, according to London News Online, the former QPR and Leeds United striker is in advanced talks over a move to League Two side Salford City.

The report states the Ammies are looking to bring Smith back up north. The striker’s family is from the Manchester region and it was previously said that geography is a key factor behind a potential move back to the area.

With a little under two weeks remaining of the window, Salford will be hoping to tie up a deal as Gary Bowyer looks to add more firepower to his attacking ranks.

Smith’s Championship pedigree

There aren’t many strikers around with as much Championship experience as Smith, making him an eye-catching addition for Salford.

Smith has played 276 times in the Championship, managing 59 goals and 30 assists in the process. Since making his way into the Football League via non-league football, the Millwall man has played for the likes of QPR, Oldham Athletic, Fulham, Leeds, Bristol City and Macclesfield.

It has been almost 10 years since Smith last played in League Two, making eight appearances in the division during his time on the books at Macclesfield back in 2012. With the club, he managed one goal and one assist.