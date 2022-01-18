Sunderland are keen on Stoke City defender Danny Batth, reports Alan Nixon.

Sunderland have stepped in ahead of fellow League One side Sheffield Wednesday in the race for the Championship centre-back.

Batth, 31, has fallen down the pecking order with the Potters and could head out the exit door in this transfer window.

The Black Cats have now identified him as a potential winter addition, with journalist Alan Nixon tweeting:

Sunderland. In ahead of Sheff Wed for Danny Batth at Stoke. That would fill a potential hole. Have also been into Flint at Cardiff. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 18, 2022

Nixon has claimed the North East club have also looked at Cardiff City’s Aden Flint.

Batth’s Stoke situation

Batth joined Stoke in January 2019 from Wolves and has since made 107 appearances for the Potters in all competitions, chipping in with six goals from the back.

However, he has only played 11 times during the first-half of this campaign and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Career to date

The 6ft 3inc defender started his career at Wolves and rose up through the academy of the Midlands club before going on to play 212 games for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from Molinuex at Colchester United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough to get some more game time before leaving on a permanent basis for the Potters.

Where would he fit in at Sunderland?

Batth has experience of getting promoted from League One having helped Wolves go up under Kenny Jackett back in 2014.

He would give Sunderland more competition and depth at the back going into a crucial second-half of the season for Lee Johnson’s side.