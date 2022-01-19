Highly-rated MK Dons defender Harry Darling has been linked with a move to Swansea City this month, but what’s the latest on the situation?

Darling, 22, has been an ever-present figure in Liam Manning’s defence this season, missing only three out of the 26 league games so far.

It was reported earlier in the window that Swansea were set to produce a new bid for the defender, with Russell Martin keen on a reunion with Darling.

Despite only joining the Dons in the last January transfer window, Darling’s performances have seen interest from the Championship grow.

Since joining MK Dons, he has made 52 appearances, extending his appearance tally to 125 at only 22 years old.

What’s the latest on Darling to Swansea?

The centre-back was absent from the 2-1 away win at Portsmouth last weekend due to both hamstring and rib injuries.

As reported by Football Insider, the League One side are holding out for up to £2million for their man.

With an earlier bid rejected, a new bid is set to be made for Darling before the window slams shut.

In Swansea’s last league game against Huddersfield Town, Martin deployed Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton and Ben Cabango in a back three, with Ryan Bennett an option too.

With Cabango the youngest of the four at 21, adding Darling to the ranks would add quality and youth for him to progress and be a first-team player for years to come.

If a move doesn’t materialise this month, Darling’s focus will be helping MK Dons win promotion to the Championship as they sit 5th in League One.