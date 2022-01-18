‘Serious statement’, ‘Quality’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react after club seals deal for Spurs youngster
Blackburn Rovers fans have given their verdict on the signing of Dilan Markanday from Tottenham Hotspur.
The 20-year-old has joined the Championship side on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Markanday becomes Tony Mowbray’s third signing of the January transfer window after James Brown and Deyovaisio Zeefuik previously joined.
The forward, who is capable of playing on both wings and up-front, had scored 12 goals in 14 Premier League 2 fixtures this season.
He made his Spurs debut in October against Dutch side Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League.
Mowbray’s side are currently sitting third in the Championship, enjoying a brilliant season so far.
Markanday joins the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Reda Khadra and Sam Gallagher as the striker options at Ewood Park.
Blackburn Rovers fans have been vocal in their satisfaction with their latest recruit.
Here’s what they had to say about the signing on Twitter…
Absolutely delighted with this. I won't lie and say I know a great deal about Markanday, but his stats at PL2 level speak for themselves. If you read the comments from Spurs fans on Twitter about losing him, it's clear we have a potential gem on our hands. Kudos for this signing.
— Ben (@GiallorossiBlue) January 18, 2022
