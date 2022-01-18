Blackburn Rovers fans have given their verdict on the signing of Dilan Markanday from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 20-year-old has joined the Championship side on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Markanday becomes Tony Mowbray’s third signing of the January transfer window after James Brown and Deyovaisio Zeefuik previously joined.

The forward, who is capable of playing on both wings and up-front, had scored 12 goals in 14 Premier League 2 fixtures this season.

He made his Spurs debut in October against Dutch side Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League.

Mowbray’s side are currently sitting third in the Championship, enjoying a brilliant season so far.

Markanday joins the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Reda Khadra and Sam Gallagher as the striker options at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers fans have been vocal in their satisfaction with their latest recruit.

Here’s what they had to say about the signing on Twitter…

Serious statement — Alex yates (@Alexyat62743520) January 18, 2022

Quality bit of business this — Pete (@PeteDog13) January 18, 2022

This is a big statement, COYBs ❤️💙🤍❤️ — Stuart cave (@Stuartcave4) January 18, 2022