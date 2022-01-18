Millwall will not be signing Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, says South London Press reporter Richard Cawley.

Taylor, 31, has scored three goals in 17 Championship games this season for Steve Cooper’s side.

Reports this week claimed that Taylor was a target of Nottingham Forest’s Championship rivals Millwall. But according to Cawley, Taylor will not be joining league rivals Millwall.

Already mentioned this before but Lyle Taylor to Millwall is not a goer. I repeat, not a goer. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 18, 2022

Despite featuring in six of the Reds’ seven opening games of the season, Taylor has struggled for minutes since Cooper’s arrival in September.

With Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis signing on loan until the end of the season, Taylor’s future looks to be away from Nottingham Forest.

Knows where the net is…

The striker has built up a reputation for scoring goals throughout his career.

After signing for AFC Wimbledon in 2015, the Montserrat international scored 55 times in 150 games.

At Charlton, he added another 35 goals in 67 games. Whilst at the Midlands side, Taylor has only eight in 60 games.

With Lewis Grabban favoured at Forest, Taylor’s future has been rumoured away from the City Ground in previous transfer windows.

What next for Taylor?

Whether Taylor can find a move this window or not, he will be seeking more minutes.

After starting in the 0-0 home draw with Luton Town in November, he has made four substitute appearances in seven games – totalling only 42 minutes.

He has been previously been linked with a move to Birmingham City and with Troy Deeney out, a reunion with Lee Bowyer could come to fruition.

Taylor has one more year left on his contract, so a potential loan move could increase his value for a move in the summer should Forest keep hold of him in this month’s transfer window.