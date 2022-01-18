Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Nottingham Forest loan man Djed Spence, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 18.01.21, 10:43).

Tottenham Hotspur have become the latest Premier League side to be linked with the Championship ace this month.

Spence, 21, is currently on loan at Forest from Middlesbrough and has been in impressive form this term.

Sky Sports claim Spurs have been tracking him for ‘several seasons’ and are considering a move for him before the end of the transfer window.

Nottingham Forest spell

Nottingham Forest swooped to sign him on loan in September and he was given the green light to leave Boro on a deal until the end of the campaign.

He has adapted well to life at the City Ground and has made 20 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

The right-back has helped Steve Cooper’s side rise into promotion contention and they will be desperate not to lose him this month amid interest from elsewhere.

Middlesbrough situation

Spence is under contract at parent club Middlesbrough until June 2023. He has been on the books of the North East club since signing for them in 2018 from Fulham.

He made his first-team debut for Boro in August 2018 in a League Cup game against Notts County and has since gone on to make 70 appearances.

Spurs are now in the frame to land him permanently and have joined fellow top flight sides Arsenal and Leeds United in being credited with an interest.