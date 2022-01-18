Bradford City are in the hunt for their third signing of the transfer window, as per the Yorkshire Post.

Bradford City are hoping to bring in their next winter addition in the next ‘few days’.

The Bantams have so far managed to acquire Dion Pereira from Championship side Luton Town on loan and attacker Jamie Walker from Hearts on a permanent basis.

However, the Yorkshire club aren’t stopping there and are working on another deal at the moment.

Season so far for Bradford

Bradford have had a mixed first-half of the season and are currently 10th in the table having won seven out of their opening 24 matches.

They have drawn 11 games so far this term and need to start turning those results into wins if they are become serious contenders for promotion.

They have a manager in Derek Adams who has been promoted to League One in the past with Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe so will still be confident of rising into the play-offs.

The Bantams are currently six points off the top seven after their win over Salford City last time out.

Who has been linked?

Bradford were linked with Rangers winger Josh McPake earlier this month, as reported by Football Scotland, but missed on a move for him to fellow League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

Dundee midfielder Shane Byrne is another who has been mentioned in a report by The Scottish Sun with Lincoln City also credited with an interest.

Next up for Adams’ side is a trip to Rochdale this weekend and they may well have a new signing through the door by then.