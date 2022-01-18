Sheffield Wednesday are trying to sign West Brom’s Rayhaan Tulloch on loan, reports Alan Nixon.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to lure the striker to Hillsborough before the end of the month.

Tulloch, 20, knows the Owls’ boss Darren Moore from when their paths have crossed at the Hawthorns and Doncaster Rovers.

Fleetwood Town are also interested in him, with reporter Nixon tweeting:

Sheff Wed. Fleetwood. Trying to get young Tulloch on loan from West Brom. Needs game time. Stood out in ‘ressies’ last night. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 18, 2022

West Brom situation

Tulloch has made just one first-team appearance for West Brom during the first-half of the season and has been a regular for their development squad instead.

The youngster has been on the books of the Midlands club for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He was handed his first-team debut in January 2019 in an FA Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion and has since played a few more games.

However, he is down the pecking order with Valerien Ismael’s side at the moment and a loan move away would help him get some experience under his belt.

Sheffield Wednesday’s striking options

Sheffield Wednesday have a few options to choose from in attack such as Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Florian Kamberi and Saido Berahino.

Tulloch would give them something different for the second-half of the season though and would provide some depth up top.

The Owls are currently 8th in the League One table and are three points outside the top six after their impressive win over Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Next up for the Yorkshire side is a trip to Oxford United this weekend, followed by a home clash against Ipswich Town.