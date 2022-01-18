Portsmouth are ‘certainly not’ finished in the transfer window, reports Andrew Moon.

Portsmouth are in the hunt for more additions to their squad before the end of the month.

The League One side are poised to bring in Tyler Walker on loan from Coventry City, as reported by Football Insider.

However, Danny Cowley is planning more additions on top of that with reporter Moon tweeting:

As you’re all probably aware #Pompey are set to sign Tyler Walker on loan from Coventry for the rest of the season — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 17, 2022

I’m also told #Pompey are certainly not finished in the transfer market this window — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 17, 2022

Business so far

Portsmouth have so far managed to bring in Blackburn Rovers defender Hayden Carter on loan since the start of January.

Walker has struggled for goals since making the move to Coventry in 2020 but is a proven goal scorer at League One level so should prove to be a useful addition at Fratton Park if they can get the deal over the line.

Moon is hinting that the former England youth international won’t be the only player coming through the door between now and the end of the month as Pompey look to get into the top six.

They are currently 9th in the table and are six points off the play-offs going into this evening’s clash against away at AFC Wimbledon.

Who has been linked with Portsmouth?

Football Insider have reported recently that Portsmouth are keen on Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe, who has spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley.

Cowley’s side have also been linked Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer by the Daily Mail.

They have let John Marquis and Ellis Harrison leave this winter which leaves attacking positions to fill.