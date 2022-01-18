Derby County defender Curtis Davies has labelled the English Football League’s recent statement regarding the Rams’ situation as ‘laughable’.

Derby County remain in administration. As the days go by the chances of Derby County having a future look to be slimming and recent cries from fans and politicians alike have called for more to be done about their situation.

Last night, the EFL released a statement in response to the growing upset surrounding Derby County. In short, the EFL wrote that they’re doing everything they can, within the boundaries of the laws, the help Derby County through their current saga, whilst also stating that they do not have a vendetta against the club.

It comes after Derby were placed under a fresh transfer embargo last week, making them unable to sign any new players or re-sign players after a resurgent run of form from Wayne Rooney’s men.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, Rams defender and fan favourite Davies had his say on what’s going on at the club. When asked about the threat of liquidation and how he and his teammates are handling that, he said:

“As serious as it is, we have to put it to the back of our minds. We’ve got an East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest and we can’t control that [liquidation]. We know that there are potential buyers for the club, and we’ve been told so, but the issue is everything else that’s hanging over us with, the other football clubs making claims against us, stuff like that.

“We just prepare what we can do on the pitch. Hopefully the administrators will be able to sort out a deal to get the club bought and then we can crack on and rebuild the club.”

And on the EFL’s recent statement, Davies said:

“The EFL have come out today and said that they’re going to help Derby in every way – I think that’s laughable.

“Hopefully they’ll keep to their word and they’ll try and help us get over the line with our takeover.”

In the Championship, Derby County are unbeaten in five and have won four of those, lifting themselves off the bottom of the table and to within eight points of safety.

This season looked destined to end with relegation for the Rams. But their recent form has given them hope of survival despite a 21 point deduction – the great escape is definitely on, and a win at Forest this weekend would be a huge result for Rooney and his men.