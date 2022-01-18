QPR and Bristol City are keen on Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Championship pair are in the frame to land the Premier League centre-back before the end of the month.

Sanderson, 22, has been on loan at Birmingham City this term and they are also interested in bringing him back to St. Andrew’s this winter.

He is back at Molinuex for now but could go out on loan again before the transfer window shuts.

Championship loans

Sanderson has been on the books at Wolves for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy there.

He has been a regular for their youth sides in the past but has only made one first-team appearance to date.

The defender was loaned out for the first time to Cardiff City in 2020 to get some game time under his belt and played 10 games for the Bluebirds.

He then had a stint with Sunderland in League One in the last campaign and made 27 appearances for the North East club.

Birmingham came calling over the summer and Wolves gave him the green light to link up with their rivals for the first-half of this season.

QPR or Bristol City?

QPR are in the hunt for a central defender before the end of the window and Sanderson fits the bill as he has plenty of experience of playing in the second tier now.

Bristol City may need to find a replacement for the injured Nathan Baker, who could be out for the rest of the campaign, so their links to Sanderson make sense as well.