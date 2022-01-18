Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire is set to sign for Northampton Town, reports Football Insider.

Magloire, 23, is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy. But the Englishman has never really made an impression at Ewood Park, having only played six times in the league for Rovers.

He made his league debut for the club in the 2018/19. He’s since spent time on loan with the likes of Rochdale, Hartlepool United and Motherwell, having featured four times in the Championship for Blackburn this season.

Now though, Football Insider are reporting that Magloire is set to seal a permanent move to Northampton Town.

They say that Magloire has rejected multiple offers of a loan deal to sign for Northampton permanently, with his Rovers contract set to expire in the summer.

Rovers’ options at the back…

Tony Mowbray has been blessed with decent squad depth at Blackburn Rovers, especially in the defensive department. He has a number of central defenders and full-backs to choose from, with a lot of younger names in the Rovers’ first-team.

Losing Magloire shouldn’t prove detrimental to Rovers, and for Magloire it’s a really exciting oppurtunity.

At 23 years old he’ll be eager to start playing some regular football. It clearly wasn’t going to happen for him at Blackburn after so many years at the club, but he’ll have gained some good experience training with the first-team this season.

For Northampton Town, it’s a keen signing – they currently sit in 3rd place of the League Two table and are next in action away at Sutton United this week.