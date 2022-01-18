Bolton Wanderers’ talks with Millwall striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have progressed at the start of this week, as detailed in a report by London News Online.

Bolton Wanderers are keen to lure the forward to the North-West and have stepped up their pursuit of him over recent days.

Bodvarsson, 29, has fallen out-of-favour at The Den and has only made one cup appearance during the first-half of this season.

The Iceland international is also out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

Millwall spell

Millwall swooped to sign him in 2019 from Reading and he scored six goals in 37 games in his first year with the London club.

However, he found the net just once in 40 matches last term and has since slipped down the pecking order under Gary Rowett.

Bodvarsson moved to England in 2016 to join Wolves but struggled to hit the ground running at Molinuex, scoring just three goals in 48 matches.

Reading lured him away from the Midlands after only 12 months and he enjoyed better goal scoring form in Berkshire when he fired 17 over two seasons.

Bolton move?

Bolton have been busy so far this month as they look to bolster their ranks in this transfer window. They have brought in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford on loan along with signing Aaron Morley and Dion Charles from Rochdale and Accrington Stanley respectably.

The Trotters haven’t stopped just yet and are now making progress in their bid to sign Bodvarsson.