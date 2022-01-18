Fulham have held talks with free agent midfielder Christian Eriksen, reports 90min.

Eriksen, 29, has endured a whirlwind 12 months. The former Spurs man suffered a cardiac arrest with Denmark at Euro 2020, leading to his eventual release from Inter Milan last month.

The Italian side and Eriksen agreed to mutually terminate his contract with the club after he failed to make his return to first-team action.

Now though, reports are backing Eriksen for a return to England with Brentford being heavily linked – they’re said to be leading the race as it stands, with Crystal Palace and Fulham also being mentioned.

90min claim that Championship leaders Fulham have held talks with Eriksen over a possible move to Craven Cottage.

An ideal fit?

Under Marco Silva this season, Fulham have proved themselves to be a real potent attacking threat.

They’ve scored 64 goals in their opening 25 Championship fixtures, having won their last two Championship fixtures 7-0 and 6-2 respectively.

Fulham have a lot of flair in their ranks and Eriksen could be an ideal addition to Silva’s squad.

It’s obviously a special case and whether or not Eriksen can reach the levels he did with Spurs in the past remains to be seen. But should he be able to, then Eriksen would be a more than capable player in the Championship.

He’d provide some excellent cover for the likes of Harry Wilson and Fabio Carvalho in the attacking midfield positions, and both would certainly be able to learn from Eriksen.

It’s a far-fetched move at this point, but it could yet prove to be a really shrewd but of business from Fulham.

Up next for them is a home game v Birmingham City tonight.