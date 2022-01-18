Wigan Athletic are keen on St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, according to a report by The Scotsman.

Wigan Athletic are being linked with the Republic of Ireland international along with Championship side Birmingham City.

McGrath, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

The Scotsman claim Aberdeen have been interested in him but have now pulled the plug on a potential move as he wants to explore his options in England.

Man in-demand

McGrath has caught the eye in the Scottish Premiership over the past couple of years. He joined St Mirren in 2020 and has since made 78 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 20 goals and seven assists.

He started his career with spells in the academies at Cherry Orchard and UCD before moving to St. Patrick’s Athletic as a youngster in 2013.

The midfielder spent three years with the Dublin club before landing a switch to Dundalk. McGrath then fired 13 goals and picked up 17 assists during his time at Oriel Park.

Wigan keen?

Wigan have been active in this transfer window so far and have brought in striker Josh Magennis and midfielder Graeme Shinnie from Hull City and Derby County respectively.

They have been linked with McGrath in the past and saw a £300,000 bid rejected for him over the summer, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

The Latics are batting for promotion at the top end of League One right now and are in action tonight against Morecambe away.