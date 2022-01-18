Mansfield Town are being linked with Burton Albion’s Kieran Wallace, as per a report by the York Press.

Mansfield Town have apparently been ‘looking’ to sign him on loan in this transfer window.

Wallace, 26, has spent the past couple of months out on loan in the National League North with York City.

However, he is now back at his parent club but his future is up in the air right now.

‘Looking to join Mansfield’…

York’s first-team coach, Kingsley James, has said:

“He was looking at the options available to him and the latest we knew was that he was looking to join Mansfield Town on loan.”

Current situation

Wallace has been on the books of the Brewers since 2019 when he was signed by the now Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

The former England youth international, who can play at left-back or in central midfield, has made 78 appearances for the League One club in all competitions over the past few years and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

He was loaned out to York in November after seeing his game time dry up under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink this term and played six times for the non-league outfit.

Other spells

Wallace started his career at Nottingham Forest before moving to Sheffield United after a brief detour via Ilkeston Town.

He went on to play 23 times for the Blades as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from Bramall Lane at Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town.

The Nottingham-born man was released in 2017 and had two years at Matlock Town before Burton threw him a Football League lifeline.

Mansfield are now being linked as they look to continue their promotion push from League Two.