QPR boss Mark Warburton has rubbished emerging reports linking youngster Sinclair Armstrong with a move away from the club.

A report from Goal (live transfer blog, 17.01.21) suggested that Armstrong, 18, was being targeted by Celtic, Manchester City and Southampton.

The Irishman is yet to make his first-team debut for QPR. He joined the club in 2020 from Shamrock Rovers and spent time out on loan with Torquay United earlier this season, where he scored twice in eight National League appearances.

Having since returned to QPR, Armstrong is now being linked with a move away. But R’s boss Warburton has spoken out about Armstrong’s transfer links, saying:

“I’m not being derogatory in any way, I just don’t want to put pressure on a young player’s shoulders too early.

“Rumours of Celtic and Man City? I’d imagine certain agents have been extremely busy. When you see all these names (of big clubs) you just know agents are busy at work in the January window.

“It’s absolute nonsense. Let’s give the boy a chance now for the next stage of his career.”

Warburton won’t shy away…

Warburton hasn’t been afraid to speak out about certain reports in the past, and to completely shut them down.

One that springs to mind was when The Sun reported earlier this season that Warburton was on the verge of taking up a director’s role with the English FA.

Warburton said those links were completely false and he’s offered a similar response to Armstrong’s links to the likes of Celtic, Man City and Southampton, and so it can be said with a degree of certainty that Armstrong is not a target of those linked clubs.

As the QPR boss says, it’s likely agents at work. Armstrong though looks like a real prospect for the R’s and fans will surely be hoping to see him in and around the QPR first-team over the coming months.