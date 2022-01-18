Lincoln City are poised to sign Arsenal defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy on loan, reports James Benge.

Lincoln City are set to lure the youngster into League One in this transfer window.

Norton-Cuffy, 18, has been a regular for the Gunners’ Under-23s over the past 12 months.

The Premier League giants are now letting him head out the exit door to get some first-team experience in the Football League, with CBS Sports soccer correspondent Berge tweeting:

Arsenal's Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who turned 18 last week, is set to join Lincoln on loan. He has been playing with Gunners U23s for more than a year; Imps short on numbers at the back and Arsenal believe fighting for L1 minutes more valuable than PL2 football right now. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) January 17, 2022

Short on defensive numbers

Lincoln are a bit short of options in their defensive department and Norton-Cuffy could be seen as someone to add some competition and depth to their spot at right-back.

They have recently been playing usual midfielder Teddy Bishop in that position.

Who is Norton-Cuffy?

The London-born man started his career in the academy at Chelsea before switching to Arsenal in 2016.

He has been on the books of the Gunners since then and has been a regular for both their Under-18s side and Under-23s over recent seasons.

The full-back has also made a handful of Papa John’s Trophy cup appearances in this campaign.

Signings so far

Lincoln have been active in the transfer market this month and have so far boosted their attacking options by landing Swansea City pair Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen on loan.

The Imps have had a slow start to the season and are only four points above the relegation zone right now.

They are back in action this evening away to Rotherham United and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Cambridge United last time out.