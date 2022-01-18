Nottingham Forest have had an improved offer for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler rejected, reports TEAMtalk.

Bowler, 22, has been linked with a host of Championship clubs this month. The likes of Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Stoke City have all been mentioned, though Nottingham Forest are the ones putting money on the table.

Alan Nixon reported in The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21) that Forest had already had a number of improved bids rejected by Blackpool, but that they were going to submit another improved offer.

He also said that Blackpool valued the winger at over £1million.

Now though, TEAMtalk have reported that Forest ‘have had a second bid rejected’ for Bowler.

Contrasting reports…

Whether it’s a second bid, third bid or even a fourth, the story here is that Blackpool have rejected yet another Nottingham Forest bid for Bowler.

Neil Critchley’s side sit in the mid-table region of the Championship table and look as though they’re on their way to securing a comfortable finish in the Championship this season, but nothing can be guaranteed.

Critchley will understandably be weary of losing Bowler, especially half-way through the campaign.

In his 26 Championship outings he’s scored once and assisted three, but has proved himself to be a really tricky and dynamic winger, and his links to the likes of Forest are unsurprising.

Whether or not Forest will continue with their interest in Bowler after supposedly having two bids rejected remains to be seen – it might be a case of waiting until the summer for Steve Cooper’s side