Mail Online are reporting that Robin Olsen is set to terminate his loan at Sheffield United and join Aston Villa, with a medical scheduled for today.

Olsen, 32, has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa over the past week.

The Swedish international joined Sheffield United on loan from AS Roma at the start of the season. He’s since gone on to feature 11 times in the Championship for the Blades but has missed the last seven fixtures in all competitions through injury.

And now it looks as though Olsen has played his last game for Sheffield United. Mail Online are reporting that Aston Villa are ‘ready to land’ Olsen pending a medical, which the report suggests is scheduled for later today.

It comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Villa had an agreement in place to take Olsen on loan for the second half of the season:

Aston Villa have an agreement on personal terms with Robin Olsen. Sheffield United have not decided yet whether to let him go or not. 🔴 #AVFC Olsen loan would eventually be terminated – and so he’d join Aston Villa on loan until end of the season. But it’s not full agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

With Olsen looking likely to head to Villa Park, Stoke City goalkeeper now looks set to head to Bramall Lane as his replacement.

Alan Nixon revealed over the weekend that Sheffield United were in advanced talks to sign the 33-year-old goalkeeper, who’ll no doubt come in as no.2 to Wes Foderingham.

Wes’ time to shine…

Foderingham wasn’t favoured at the start of the campaign. But he now looks set to get his chance as Blades’ no.1 goalkeeper in the second half of this season, and it’s a huge chance for him to impress manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The 31-year-old has only featured nine times for Sheffield United since joining from Rangers ahead of last season, but could yet cement his place as Heckingbottom’s preferred goalkeeper.