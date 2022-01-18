Birmingham City are in advanced talks to sign Fulham centre-half Alfie Mawson, reports Football Insider.

Mawson, 27, is out of contract at Fulham in the summer. The former Swansea City man has featured just six times in the Championship this season and now looks to be on his way to St Andrew’s.

Football Insider report that negotiations between Fulham and Birmingham City are progressing well, with either side trying to ‘thrash out’ a deal before the end of this month’s transfer window.

No fee has been reported, but Fulham paid upwards of £20million for Mawson in 2018. Since, he’s made just 48 league appearances for the west London club having featured 11 times on loan at Bristol City in the Championship last time round.

Can Mawson put his injury woes behind him?

Whilst at Swansea City, Mawson was being hailed as one of the best young centre-backs in British football.

But he’s obviously not fulfilled that potential and a key factor behind that has been his bad luck with injury – Mawson has suffered a variety of injuries since joining Fulham, and after looking good in his opening games for Bristol City last season he then went on to sustain another season-ending injury.

But if Mawson can put those injury troubles behind him and start playing regular football with Birmingham City, then it will be a really shrewd signing for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Mawson has plenty of ball-playing ability and should be a more than suitable replacement for Harlee Dean, who remains on the transfer list.

Fulham’s next game is actually a home game v Birmingham City later this evening.