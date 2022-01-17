Cheltenham Town have recruited Spurs striker Kion Etete on loan for the rest of the season, it has been confirmed.

Etete, 20, has spent the first half of the season with Northampton Town, picking up experience away from parent club Spurs.

Now, as confirmed by the Premier League club, Etete has left the Cobblers to make the step up to League One with Michael Duff’s Cheltenham Town.

Spurs confirmed Etete’s switch on their official club website, with the striker set to see out the 2021/22 campaign at the Jonny Rocks Stadium.

The young striker endured a pretty slow start to life on loan with Northampton Town, failing to score in any of his first 11 League Two appearances. However, he netted three goals and laid on one assist in his last seven games in the fourth tier, also scoring one and providing an assist in the Cobblers’ FA Cup draw against Cambridge United.

Etete also scored twice in a 2-1 win over Coventry City in the Carabao Cup back in August, taking him to six goals and two assists in 23 games for Northampton.

A step up

Etete is yet to test himself above League One, so it will be hoped that he can hit the ground running with Cheltenham Town.

As well as an upgrade in opponents, Etete will be competing with some solid attacking options for a place in Duff’s side.

Cheltenham already have the likes of Alfie May, Dan N’Lundulu, Andy Williams, Charlie Brown and George Lloyd available as options at the top of the pitch.