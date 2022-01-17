Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has completed a loan move away from Hillsborough, joining League Two side Oldham Athletic.

Hunt spent the first half of the season on loan with Grimsby Town, picking up senior experience away from Sheffield Wednesday.

The promising midfielder’s performances piqued the interests of Premier League and Championship clubs too, only for Hunt to put pen to paper on a new contract and commit his future to the Owls.

Now, after signing a new contract, Hunt has sealed a fresh loan move away.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 21-year-old has linked up with League Two side Oldham Athletic, where he will remain for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

After putting in some impressive performances in the National League, Hunt’s move to Boundary Park will give him the chance to prove himself in League Two as he bids to continue his development away from Hillsborough.

One for the future…

Having impressed in the National League, Wednesday will be hoping that Hunt can showcase his abilities with Oldham now.

The loan move shows Darren Moore isn’t ready to bring Hunt into the first-team at Hillsborough just yet, but he is a highly-rated talent at the club, as indicated by his new contract.

A successful spell with the Latics could boost his chances of making a senior breakthrough with Sheffield Wednesday, having already featured for the club on a number of occasions. Across all competitions, Hunt has played 14 times for the Owls.