Swansea City left-back Jake Bidwell is undergoing a medical with Coventry City after the two clubs reached an agreement over a deal.

Bidwell, 28, looks poised to make a move away from Swansea City after ongoing speculation linking him with a move away from South Wales.

Both Birmingham City and Coventry City have been credited with interest in the left-sided defender and now, a fresh update on his situation has emerged from Football Insider.

Football Insider states that Coventry have agreed a deal to bring Bidwell in this month.

The former Brentford and QPR man is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his move to the Sky Blues after they reached an agreement with the Swans over the defender’s transfer.

Bidwell’s time in South Wales

The Southport-born defender has spent the last two-and-a-half years on the books with Swansea City, joining in the summer of 2010 upon the expiry of his contract with QPR.

Since then, Bidwell has been a mainstay in the Swans’ starting XI. Across all competitions, the left-sided defender has played 105 times for the club, chipping in with three goals and 13 assists in the process.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order in recent months, with his last Championship appearance coming in Swansea’s 2-0 win over Barnsley in November.

Coventry’s options on the left

Able to feature as either a left-back or left wing-back, Bidwell will be a worthy addition for Robins’ side.

Ian Maatsen has been the Sky Blues’ main option at left wing-back this season. Fankaty Dabo has filled in on the left-hand side at times, while Jordan Shipley took up the role in Maatsen’s absence in the win over Peterborough United last weekend.

Bidwell’s proposed arrival will bring plenty of Championship experience as well as cover and competition to the left-hand side.