Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is hopeful of making another signing before tomorrow night’s clash against Rotherham United, reports Mark Whiley.

Lincoln City have so far managed to boost their attacking options by landing Swansea City pair Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen on loan this month.

The Imps haven’t stopped their transfer business just yet and are working on bringing in another player over the next 24 hours.

Appleton is ‘very hopeful’ of getting a deal over the line for an unknown player before they make the trip to the New York Stadium on Tuesday evening with Lincolnshire Live journalist Whiley tweeting:

MA still "very hopeful" of completing a signing before the Rotherham game #Imps — Mark Whiley (@MarkWhiley_LE) January 17, 2022

Season so far for Lincoln

It has been a tough first-half of the season for Lincoln and they have struggled to get going. They reached the Play-Off final in the last campaign but haven’t been able to reach the same heights this term.

The Imps are currently 18th in the league table after picking up only seven wins from their opening 25 matches.

Appleton’s side are only four points above the relegation zone and will be nervously looking over their shoulder if they can’t start picking up more wins soon.

Tough game tomorrow

Rotherham are flying high in League One right now under Paul Warne and are two points behind table toppers Wycombe Wanderers with two games in-hand.

The Millers haven’t lost at home in the league since 11th September so Lincoln will be up against it. However, they are hoping to have a new face through the door in time for the match which would be a boost.