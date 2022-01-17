Bradford City have confirmed the departure of youngster Jorge Sikora, who has seen his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

Sikora is a graduate of the Bantams’ youth academy and has made six appearances for the senior side since making his breakthrough.

He first joined the club at U13 level before making his way through the ranks and signing a professional contract but now, it has been confirmed that he is moving on to pursue new opportunities.

As announced on the club’s official website, Sikora has seen his deal terminated by mutual consent.

It frees him to search for a new club as a free agent rather than waiting until his contract expires at the end of the current season.

This season has seen Sikora pick up senior experience away from Valley Parade. The young defender headed out on loan earlier in the season to join National League North outfit Spennymoor Town. With the non-league club, Sikora featured seven times.

In the meantime…

As Sikora heads off to explore new playing opportunities, Derek Adams will be hoping his side can get a consistent run of form going.

Bradford City currently sit in 10th place in League Two, six points away from the play-off spots. The Bantams successfully bounced back from a 2-0 loss to a resurgent Carlisle United with a 2-1 victory over fellow play-off hopefuls Salford City at the weekend.

Next up for Adams and co is Rochdale, who sit in 18th having struggled to get going following their relegation from League One.