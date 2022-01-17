Charlton Athletic director of football Steve Gallen expects to loan out some players before the end of the month, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic intend to send some of their younger players out on loan this winter.

The Addicks have so far managed to sign striker Chuks Aneke back from Birmingham City in this transfer window.

However, Gallen has hinted that more additions will be on the way over the next couple of weeks.

Ins ans Outs…

He has said: “There are a couple more we’ve been working on. I would expect two players before the end of the window, potentially one more as well.

“There are other bits and pieces – not just about the financial side and the budget – a certain amount of players in the squad and then we have to come under budget, as well, with regards to the Football League. We’re under right now, so there is potential for a bit of movement.

“Some of our young players could do with going out on loan. I expect that to happen in the next couple of weeks. So maybe a couple in and a couple out.”

Who could be loaned out?

A report by London News Online earlier this month suggested that Albie Morgan could be loaned out to get some game time under his belt.

The young midfielder has struggled for opportunities since Johnnie Jackson took over from Nigel Adkins.

Players such as Wassim Aouachria, Ben Dempsey, James Vennings and Charles Clayden are getting plenty of minutes for the Under-23s but could they benefit from some senior football?

What next for Charlton?

Charlton are back in action this weekend against Fleetwood Town at home and are looking for their first win of 2022.

They fought back to draw 1-1 with Cheltenham Town last time out with Aneke scoring a last-gasp equaliser.

However, Jackson’s side are now winless in their last four league games and have slipped to 14th in the table.