Portsmouth’s loaned in midfielder Miguel Azeez has returned to parent club Arsenal, it has been confirmed.

Azeez, 19, linked up with Portsmouth on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window.

However, since making the temporary move to Fratton Park, the Arsenal youngster has seen limited game time. His lack of action has led to rumours of a potential early return to the Gunners and now, it has been confirmed that Azeez has returned to his parent club.

As confirmed on Arsenal’s official club website, Azeez has returned to the Emirates Stadium, bringing his time with Portsmouth to an early end.

In his time with Danny Cowley’s side, the England youth international featured 10 times across all competitions. In the process, he chipped in with one goal and one assist, with his only goal coming in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace’s U23s in the EFL Trophy.

What now for Portsmouth?

With Azeez gone, Pompey could do with bolstering their midfield options further before the window slams shut.

As it stands, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams and Jay Mingi are the only senior central midfielders on the books at Fratton Park. Mingi is being linked with a loan move away, so another option or two in central midfield wouldn’t go amiss, especially given that Williams has had to drop into defence for much of this season to cover for injuries at the back.

Azeez’s recall also opens up a slot for a new player to come in on loan, with Hayden Carter already arriving on a temporary basis this month.