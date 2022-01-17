Preston North End, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are all keeping tabs on Northampton Town man Ali Koiki, it has been claimed.

Koiki, 22, has made a good impression since joining Northampton Town in the summer transfer window.

He has been a mainstay in Jon Brady’s side this season, playing 29 times across all competitions and locking down the starting spot on the left-hand side.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Koiki is attracting interest from higher leagues.

It is said that Championship side Preston North End and League One duo Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are both keeping tabs on the former Burnley youngster.

Koiki’s contract situation

Koiki only penned a season-long deal with the Cobblers upon his arrival, so his contract runs out at the end of the season.

The report adds that while Northampton are keen to keep the former Swindon Town loan man, they are bracing for offers.

A good option?

Koiki has enjoyed a successful season so far and has been a threat on the left-hand side, operating as both a wing-back and left-back. His ability to get up and down the left-hand side to whip in crosses as well as fulfilling his defensive duties have seen him make a good impression this campaign.

However, he has little experience of League One and is yet to be tested at a high level.

He has made 38 appearances in League Two and has played only nine times in the third-tier, so the Championship could be a big jump to make.

That being said, at only 22 and given his impressive performances this season, he still has his best years ahead of him and could be a solid option for either Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday.