Birmingham City are in advanced talks with Fulham over a deal for central defender Alfie Mawson, according to reports.

Mawson, 27, has fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage and has been linked with a move away from Fulham this month.

QPR and Birmingham City have both been linked with the former England U21 international.

Now, according to Football Insider, Birmingham City are in advanced talks over a deal to bring Mawson to St Andrew’s this month.

Lee Bowyer is determined to bolster his options at centre-back before the window slams shut and talks are said to be progressing well as they bid to bring Mawson in.

Mawson sees his contract with Fulham expire at the end of the season and, given his lack of game time over the course of this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on this year.

The season so far…

Mawson hasn’t been able to nail down a spot in Marco Silva’s side this campaign, limiting him to eight appearances across all competitions.

He has started in two Championship games, helping the Cottagers secure a win over Hull City back in August. His last league outing came in the 1-0 win over Peterborough United, making a brief appearance off the bench to help Silva’s side see out the win.

Mawson hasn’t been named in a matchday squad since November 20th.

Across his time with the club, the former Brentford and Swansea City man has played 52 times in all competitions.