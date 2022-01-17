Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah is set to complete a loan move to Shrewsbury Town, it has been revealed.

Last month, it was reported that Forest would consider letting Fornah leave on loan to pick up more first-team action away from the City Ground.

Now, as per the Shropshire Star, Fornah is poised to make a temporary move away from the Championship club.

Fornah, 22, is set to complete a loan move to League One side Shrewsbury Town this week, it has been claimed.

The former Plymouth Argyle loan man is poised to link up with the Shrews until the end of the season, with manager Steve Cotterill in the market for midfield reinforcements this month.

Fornah’s time at Home Park

The central midfielder spent the duration of the 2020/21 campaign on loan away from Forest, linking up with Plymouth Argyle on a season-long deal.

He was able to hold down a starting spot in the middle of the park for much of the season, starting 34 times in League One.

Across all competitions, the Nottingham Forest loanee played 44 times for the Pilgrims, chipping in with three assists before returning to the City Ground.

Cotterill’s midfield options

Fornah’s arrival will be a welcome one for Shrewsbury, given their limited options in the middle of the park.

Left-back Luke Leahy’s versatility has been on show this season, covering in central midfield. Josh Vela and David Davis are the only other natural central midfielders with Leicester City loanee Khanya Leshabela seeing limited action.