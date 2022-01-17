QPR have completed the signing of young midfielder Rafferty Pedder, who joins after a successful trial period with the club.

Pedder, 19, first linked up with QPR on trial back in November.

The R’s brought the young midfielder in to take a look at him ahead of a possible deal with his contract expiry at the end of the season. Now, it has been confirmed that Pedder has made the move to West London.

As announced on the club’s official website, Pedder’s trial has earned him a deal with QPR.

The statement confirms that the youngster has joined the club upon his release from Spurs, putting pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season. Pedder will be looking to impress with the R’s U23s side in a bid to earn an extended deal with the club.

Pedder’s career to date

The Maidstone-born midfielder has spent his entire career to date in Spurs’ youth academy, working his way through the ranks after joining at a young age.

Pedder found most of his game time with the U18s side, featuring 24 times across all competitions. In the process, he also chipped in with one goal. He then made the step up to the club’s U23s, where he played a further 13 times, managing two assists.

He is yet to make his first-team debut but made a brief appearance against Stevenage in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, coming on as a late substitute in a 4-3 win over the League Two side.