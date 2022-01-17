Preston North End defender Jordan Storey is attracting interest from League One trio Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Storey, 24, has featured frequently for much of this season has seen his action limited since Ryan Lowe’s arrival at Preston North End.

Now, as per the Lancashire Post, the central defender is attracting interest from League One.

The report states Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Ipswich Town are all showing an interest in signing Storey before the window slams shut. The trio are keen on a possible loan deal for the Preston man, with enquiries being made regarding a possible move.

It is added that the Lilywhites are hoping to see a decent portion of Storey’s wages paid by the loan club and no one has offered that yet.

Storey’s season to date

Under Frankie McAvoy, Storey was involved in the starting XI frequently.

The former Exeter City youngster has played 20 times across all competitions this season but is yet to make an appearance under Lowe’s management. He was named on the bench for Preston’s FA Cup defeat to Cardiff City but hasn’t been named in a Championship squad since December 4th.

The right move?

With Storey out of favour at Deepdale, it could be best for the defender to head out on loan this month.

A move to any of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland or Ipswich Town will see him involved in a bid for promotion in the second half of the campaign, and picking up game time away in League One could do the world of good for his development.