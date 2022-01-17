Bolton Wanderers’ Dennis Politic is set to leave the club and join Serie B outfit Cremonese, reports Romanian football journalist Emanuel Rosu.

Politic, 21, has been playing his football in England since 2012. He left his native Romania to join up with Manchester United’s academy, later being released and linking up with Bolton Wanderers.

He made his league debut for the club last season, featuring 24 times in League Two and scoring three goals as the Trotters earned promotion into League One.

Politic has been on loan at Port Vale this season, scoring twice and assisting once in his 10 League Two appearances.

Now though, it looks like the attacker is set to join Italian Serie B side Cremonese, with a medical set for tomorrow:

EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Politic will leave England to sign for Serie B club Cremonese in Italy. Medical tomorrow. He's been with Bolton since 2015 and spent this season on loan at Port Vale. #bwfc #pvfc — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) January 17, 2022

At only 21 years old, Politic remains a very young footballer. He’s had a good upbringing though having spent time at Manchester United and then Bolton, but he’s yet to really settle down.

Last season at Bolton he proved to be a useful player. Manager Ian Evatt though clearly didn’t fancy him upon promotion into League One, but he’s been in decent form for Port Vale.

Aside from his two league goals this season, Politic has scored twice in the FA Cup and once in the EFL Trophy, giving him a tally of five goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

Who are Cremonese?

Cremonese play in Italy’s second tier. They currently sit in 4th place of the Serie B table and find themselves in with a chance of promotion to the Italian top flight.

Politic then should be raring to get started and undertake a new opportunity with Cremonese, who’ll be hoping that he can start fulfilling his early potential with the club.