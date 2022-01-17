Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence is on the radar of Premier League side Leeds United, according to Sky Sports.

Nottingham Forest may have to deal with losing Djed Spence this month as the youngster is generating plenty of interest from the top flight.

Leeds have suffered a number of high-profile injuries this season and so are looking to the transfer window for reinforcements. One player they have identified as a potential new recruit is Forest defender Spence.

The 21-year-old joined Forest in the summer on a season-long loan deal from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. He was seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside and so was loaned out for the campaign.

However, his strong form has seen him on the radar of several clubs in England’s top flight, with Leeds facing competition from Arsenal and Southampton, as well as both Inter Milan and Roma in the Italian Serie A.

Middlesbrough did include a recall clause in the versatile defender’s loan deal and had planned to exercise this in January. However, Boro boss Chris Wilder confirmed he would remain at the City Ground for the remainder of the campaign.

The player is valued at £10 million according to reports and if a bid came in for Spence that matched their valuation from the likes of Leeds, the Teessiders would ultimately not stand in the way of allowing Spence to depart.

However, he would have to be loaned back to Boro or Nottingham Forest as he cannot turn out for three clubs in a single campaign.

Leeds are also keen on Spence’s Middlesbrough teammate Marcus Tavernier. The midfielder has been a key figure in Boro’s push for a place in the division’s top six and has started every game under Chris Wilder since he took over from Neil Warnock a few months ago.