QPR youngster Sinclair Armstrong ‘has interest’ from Manchester City, Southampton and other sides, says Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

Armstrong, 18, joined QPR from Shamrock Rovers in 2020.

The Irishman is yet to make his first-team debut for QPR, but reports are now linking him with a surprise move to the Premier League.

Both Manchester City and Southampton have been named, but Kinsella says that other clubs are also looking at the striker:

QPR's Sinclair Armstrong has interest from Man City and Southampton among others. He could leave Loftus Road in the near future: https://t.co/3kbtDxxfCq — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 17, 2022

Armstrong joined National League side Torquay United on a short-term loan deal back in October of this season. He’d go on to score twice in eight league appearances for the club, having also seen his QPR deal extended last year as well.

QPR handed him an 18-month extension, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2023.

Now back in west London, QPR could yet face a battle to keep Armstrong this month.

A new QPR…

Once a club who spent millions of pounds of transfers and wages, QPR now have a completely different outlook.

They’ve become a much more financially sustainable club and a key factor behind that is their focus on signing and developing younger players.

Armstrong follows in the footsteps of players like Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair – Eze has since made QPR nearly £20million following his move to Crystal Palace in 2020 whilst Chair has become one of Mark Warburton’s best players.

As for Armstrong, a Premier League move this month may be a little early. He’s still only 18 years old and is yet to play a professional match in the English Football League, but given these new links to the likes of Manchester City it suggests that Armstrong certainly has a lot of potential.