Millwall prodigy Zac Lovelace is on the radar of Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Rangers, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Millwall could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster with clubs keeping tabs on his progress.

Lovelace, 15, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and made his first-team debut against Coventry City in a Championship fixture at the end of December.

The Daily Record claim that Scottish champions Rangers have watched him regularly this season.

Story so far

Lovelace played for local side Glebe in the Kent Youth League before Millwall swooped to sign him in 2019.

He has since been a regular for the Lions at various youth levels and has trained with Gary Rowett’s senior side on a number of occasions over recent times.

They then handed him his first appearance against the Sky Blues off the bench and he became the club’s second youngest player ever.

Millwall situation

Millwall will be desperate to keep hold of Lovelace for the next few years at least and help him make the full transition into regular first-team football.

He is still very young and need to be looked after. The teenager also needs to consider whether his development would be boosted more from playing in a familiar environment or in a Premier League academy.

The fact the likes of Leicester, Brighton and Rangers are being linked is no surprise and is a credit to the work Millwall have done with Lovelace in their academy.