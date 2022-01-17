Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton on a permanent basis, as reported by Football Insider.

Ipswich Town are hoping to lure the stopper to Portman Road for good before the end of the transfer window.

Walton, 26, has spent the first-half of this season on loan with the Tractor Boys.

He has made 18 appearances for the League One side in all competitions and has done enough to warrant them wanting to sign him permanently.

Found a home at Ipswich

Walton has been loaned out to various clubs over recent seasons due to being down the pecking order at Brighton in the Premier League.

He was given the green light to leave the Seagulls again last summer and has since made the number one spot his own at Ipswich this term.

The former England youth international is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand.

Football Insider claim in their report that Walton is edging closer to a move to Ipswich and they have made a breakthrough in their talks.

The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, pg. 60) reported that Luton Town were keen on signing him this winter but it appears Kieran McKenna’s side are leading the chase now.

More on Walton

He has been on the books at Brighton since 2013 after joining them as a youngster from Plymouth Argyle.

The ‘keeper has since played six times for their first-team and has been loaned out to Bury, Luton Town, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers in the past to get experience under his belt.

Where does he fit in at Ipswich?

Walton will battle it out for the number one spot along with their other goalkeeping options Václav Hladký and Tomas Holy.

Ipswich are yet to make a signing so far this month after bringing in 19 new faces over the summer.