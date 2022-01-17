Nottingham Forest man Djed Spence has been attracting interest from Arsenal, and Gunners legend Ian Wright has revealed what he said to the on loan defender recently.

Nottingham Forest have reaped the benefits of Spence being surplus to requirements at Middlesbrough. Under new boss Steve Cooper, Spence has excelled and rightfully generated interest from top flight sides both in England and overseas.

Arsenal and Southampton are keen, but the two Premier League sides face competition from Serie A in Italy, with Roma and Inter Milan also monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress.

The versatile right-back has put his name in lights following his performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup last weekend. Nottingham Forest beat Mikel Arteta’s side 1-0 with Spence being a standout in the victory.

Speaking on his Wrighty’s House podcast, Ian Wright revealed he spoke with Spence after the game.

“I saw him after the game and said ‘listen, my friend. You’re on loan from Middlesbrough and I don’t know what’s happened there, because if you can’t get into the Middlesbrough side, I don’t know what’s wrong, so I need to know the full story’,” said Wright.

“But let me say, that was one of the best right-back performances I have seen for a very long time. A very long time.”

He continued, “I said to him afterwards, ‘whatever’s happening, whatever you’re doing, the level you’ve just shown us here is the level you have to be consistently hitting, Djed’.

“I said ‘All seriously, that level what I saw there, you should be in the Premier League’.”

This could well become a reality in the not too distant future for Spence. There has been interest from the top flight in recent seasons, although nothing has come to fruition.

If he was to sign for the Gunners this month, he would have to be loaned back to either Middlesbrough or Nottingham Forest, as he has turned out for both clubs already and cannot play for a third within the same campaign.

Boro will ultimately have the final say on where he ends up and if their £10 million valuation is met, they wouldn’t hold back in allowing him to leave the Riverside given he is behind Isaiah Jones in the pecking order at right wing-back.