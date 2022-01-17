Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said John-Joe O’Toole’s transfer situation will be resolved today, as per the club’s official YouTube channel.

Mansfield Town swooped to sign the experienced midfielder on a free transfer in October on a short-term deal that expires this month.

O’Toole, 33, has since been a key player for the Stags and has helped them rise into the promotion picture in League Two.

However, they are facing a battle to keep hold of him this winter with League One side Doncaster Rovers also in the frame.

‘Deadline on Monday’….

Clough has said O’Toole’s next move, whether that be staying at Mansfield or going elsewhere, will be announced today:

“We’ve got a deadline on Monday, so it’ll be one way or another. We’ll get an announcement out on Monday.”

Popular figure at Mansfield

O’Toole has made a strong impression at Field Mill over the past couple of months and his experience has played a key role in Mansfield’s rise up the table.

He was released by Burton Albion at the end of the last season and bided his time as a free agent before deciding to put pen-to-paper on a deal with the Stags.

The veteran has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date and has also played for the likes of Watford, Colchester United and Northampton Town.

What next?

Doncaster are fighting for their lives at the bottom of League One and are currently 10 points from safety. It could be the case that Mansfield swap places with them in the next campaign so O’Toole has a big decision to make on his future.