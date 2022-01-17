Wigan Athletic have had bids rejected by Rotherham United for defender Curtis Tilt, as reported by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Wigan Athletic had the defender on loan for the first-half of this season but he has now returned to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Tilt, 30, played 12 times for Leam Richardson’s side in all competitions and scored twice from defence.

The Rotherham Advertiser claim the Latics have seen offers rebuffed so far but there is still a chance the two clubs can come to a ‘six-figure’ agreement that sees him return to the DW Stadium on a permanent basis.

Impressed at Wigan

Tilt has now had three separate loan spells at Wigan from the Millers and is a player who the North-West side are fond of.

He played a key role in their survival in the last campaign before returning over the summer. The ‘Tics have since established themselves as serious promotion contenders this term and have their sights set on a return to the Championship.

Rotherham situation

Rotherham swooped to sign the centre-back in 2020 from Blackpool but he has since struggled to make an impact in South Yorkshire. In fact, he has only made one appearance and found himself down the pecking order with Paul Warne’s side before they loaned him to the Latics.

Tilt still has another year left on his contract with the Millers but could potentially leave on a permanent basis if a deal can be agreed.

Prior to his move to Rotherham, he had also previously had spells at Hednesford Town, Wrexham and Forest Green Rovers.