Tottenham Hotspur’s Dilan Markanday is having a medical at Blackburn Rovers today, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 17.01.21, 9.15).

Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the permanent signing of the young winger.

Markanday, 20, is due to become out of contract this summer and is now poised to drop into the Championship.

Sky Sports claim that Spurs had hoped to tie him down to a new deal but he is now heading out the exit door in the hope of getting more opportunities.

Story so far

Markanday has risen up through the academy at Tottenham and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He has been on fire for their Under-23s side during the first-half of this season and has managed 12 goals in 18 games from the wing.

The youngster has played once for the Premier League giants so far in his career and that appearance came in a European fixture against Vitesse last term.

Where would he fit in at Blackburn?

Markanday will be a good long-term addition for Tony Mowbray’s side assuming they can get the deal over the line.

He will offer useful some competition and depth to their attacking department for the second-half of this season as the Lancashire side eye a promotion to the Premier League.

Rovers are flying high in the Championship at the moment and are currently 3rd in the table, only two points off the top.

They are back in action on Wednesday night away at Hull City.