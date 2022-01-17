Doncaster Rovers are closing in on the signing of an attacking midfielder on loan, reports Liam Hoden.

Doncaster Rovers are poised to bring in an unnamed signing to bolster their ranks.

The individual in question is at the club’s training ground today and the club hope to make an announcement later today.

Gary McSheffrey is currently in his first transfer window since taking over from Richie Wellens and has so far signed experienced striker Kieran Agard from fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle.

However, the Yorkshire may well have another player coming through the door today with Doncaster Free Press editor Hoden tweeting:

Understand this will be a loan for an attacking player #drfc https://t.co/052KsHC2pS — Liam Hoden (@liamhoden) January 17, 2022

Tough season so far for Doncaster

Doncaster have endured a tough first-half of the season and face an uphill battle in their pursuit of survival.

They are currently bottom of the third tier after only four wins from 24 games this term and are 10 points from safety as things stand.

Donny are lacking quality in their side and will be hoping the anonymous loan acquisition they are working on can inject some much needed quality into their ranks.

What next?

McSheffrey’s are back in action tomorrow night away at Cambridge United as they look to bounce back from their 2-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic over the weekend.

Doncaster haven’t won since their 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town on 11th December and need to start picking up wins fast as they stare down the barrel of a possible relegation to League Two.

Nevertheless, they have a potential new addition on the way today which will be a boost to their hopes.