Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence is on the radar of Arsenal, Southampton, Inter Milan and Roma according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Nottingham Forest signed Spence on a season-long loan from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough in the summer, but now face a huge battle to keep the in-demand defender.

Four clubs have been registered with an interest this week, with Premier League duo Arsenal and Southampton facing competition from Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan.

There was previously a concern regarding a recall clause in his contract, with Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder interested in bringing the 21-year-old back to the Riverside. However, Wilder confirmed that the recall clause would not be actioned and he would remain at the City Ground.

But if a bid comes in for Spence that matches Boro’s valuation of the player, Nottingham Forest may not have a say on whether he stays or goes.

Any move that is finalised in January would mean that he had to be loaned back to either Middlesbrough or Nottingham Forest, as he cannot play for three clubs in a single campaign.

So far this season, Spence has played 20 times for Forest, scoring once and registering an assist.

He was seen as surplus to requirements at Middlesbrough, but has excelled under Steve Cooper at his loan club.

Thoughts

Spence’s attitude is what ultimately held him back at the Riverside, but he seems to be enjoying his football at Nottingham Forest on loan and catching plenty of attention in the process.

His performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup has ultimately got people talking, and it is only a matter of time before interest develops into a bid or two.