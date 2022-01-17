West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths will remain with Lincoln City until the end of the season, as per BBC Sport Lincolnshire.

West Brom are letting the young stopper stay at the LNER Stadium for the duration of his loan spell.

Griffiths, 20, was given the green light by the Baggies to head out the exit door again this term after spending the last campaign at Cheltenham Town.

Valerien Ismael’s side did have a recall clause in his deal but have decided not to exercise it.

Lincoln story so far

Griffiths joined the Imps in July and has since made the number one spot his own. He has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s side during the first-half of this season.

Career to date

The England youth international began his career with West Brom at the age of 10 and has since risen up through the academy of the Championship outfit.

He has been a regular for the Baggies at various youth levels in the past but is yet to make a senior appearance.

Griffiths was loaned out for the first time to Cheltenham and played a key role in their promotion to League One under Michael Duff before his move to Lincoln.

What next?

Keeping hold of their ‘keeper is a boost to the Imps and means they won’t be rushing around for a replacement between now and the end of the month.

Appleton’s men are back in action tomorrow night away at high-flying Rotherham United after losing 1-0 at home to Cambridge United over the weekend.