Haringey Borough’s Tyrese Owen was due to go on trial with Derby County this month, but now he looks likely to miss out on that oppurtunity given the Rams’ inability to sign new players, The72 has learned.

Owen, 21, had recently been invited to go on trial with Derby County. The Rams were hoping to take a look at the youngster with a view to signing him, and sending him out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

But Wayne Rooney’s side were thrust into yet more chaos last week after it was revealed that they’d been placed under a fresh transfer embargo amid their ongoing administration, meaning they can’t sign any new players or re-sign any players.

It’s now cast doubt over Owen’s potential trial at Derby County, but it’s opened the door for other English Football League clubs to take him in, with The72 having been told that several EFL clubs having shown an interest.

See him in action below:

At 6ft 5in, Owen is a towering centre-back who can also play in a defensive midfield role too. He also possess great ball-playing abilities and has been in fine form for Haringey this season, with the club resigned to losing him in 2022 due to the volume of interest being shown in him.

For Derby, their ongoing financial troubles suggests that they could be raiding the lower leagues for new players for some time to come.

Rooney’s side are next in action against Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest this weekend.