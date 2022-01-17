Sheffield United are in advanced talks to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding, says Alan Nixon.

Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday yesterday (16.01.21, pg. 60) that Sheffield United were weighing up a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Fielding, as a potential replacement for Robin Olsen.

The Swede, on loan from AS Roma, has been heavily linked with a loan move to Aston Villa for the second half of this season, and it looks like that could now go through with the Blades entering into advanced talks with Fielding.

Nixon took to Twitter yesterday afternoon to reveal that Sheffield United were in fact closing in on the signing of Fielding:

Sheff U. Proverbial advanced talks with keeper Frank Fielding. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2022

Strong back-up?

Olsen has missed Sheffield United’s last few fixtures through injury, with Wes Foderingham stepping in between the sticks.

And Foderingham has performed well – he’s kept four clean sheets in the last seven fixtures in all competitions, helping the Blades stabilise under new manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Fielding though is a very experienced shot-stopper. He’s played for a number of Football League clubs in his career such as Derby County, Bristol City and Millwall, though it was with Bristol City where he really made his name.

The 33-year-old featured over 150 times in the league for the Robins between 2013 and 2019, but he’s made just one league appearance since then, and is yet to make his debut for Stoke City.

For Heckingbottom, it’s a quick and reliable solution to his goalkeeping issues at the moment, but eventually he’ll need to find a proper replacement for summer departee Aaron Ramsdale.