Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in Stoke City’s Danny Batth is ‘very’ serious, says BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton.

Batth, 31, has recently been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Reports say that the Owls want to sign former player Batth this month, who’s fallen out of contention at Stoke City this season.

He’s featured just 11 times in the Championship for Michael O’Neill this season. But the Englishman could be heading back to Hillsborough to link up with Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday, who are said to be seriously interested in the former Wolves man.

Staton tweeted last night:

Per sources, Sheffield Wednesday interest is ‘very’ serious in former player Danny Batth. They want to get it done. Nothing complete yet but there is a feeling it could get over the line. #SWFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) January 16, 2022

Sheffield past…

A product of the Wolves youth academy, Batth would go on to feature more than 200 times in all competitions for the club and has also spent time with both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

He was at Bramall Lane for a brief loan spell in 2010 before heading to Hillsborough later in the 2010/11 season, and then again for the 2011/12 campaign.

Batth would go on to make 44 League One appearances for the club in the 2011/12 season, helping the Owls to promotion into the Championship and becoming a fan favourite in the process.

With Wednesday now back in League One, a return for Batth would bring a host of experience to the side and would surely bolster Moore’s defence going into the second half of the season.

Up next for Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday head to Oxford United in League One this weekend. It’s another huge game for the Owls with a win able to bring them into the top-six depending on other results.

Whether or not Batth will be signed in time remains to be seen. But it looks like Moore is going to do everything he can to bring in the Stoke City man this month.