Sunderland are set to sign Manchester City midfielder Patrick Roberts on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 League One season.

Roberts, 24, has been strongly linked with a move to Sunderland this month. Reports have credited the Black Cats with a strong interest in the Englishman and now, it looks like Lee Johnson is about to get his man.

Sky Sports revealed last night that Roberts is set to terminate his loan with French side Troyes and join Sunderland on loan from parent club Manchester City:

Patrick Roberts, currently on loan at Troyes from Manchester City, is set to join Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season 📋 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 16, 2022

Sunderland’s capture of Roberts hasn’t been without its difficulty though – it looked like reports linking Roberts with the League One club were slowly dwindling before Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday yesterday (16.01.21) that Wigan Athletic were hoping to pip Sunderland to the signing.

But for Sunderland, it’s a really keen signing, and it’s one that will greatly bolster their promotion credentials going into the business end of the campaign.

Strength in depth…

Sunderland have some quality players in their ranks, especially in the attacking department. But one criticism of Johnson’s squad is that they might not have enough depth to remain consistent throughout a whole League One campaign.

Injuries creep in around this stage of the season and Sunderland have their fair share of those. Signing Roberts then will give Johnson a hugely useful and versatile outlet in the midfield, and Roberts should be raring to play some football after a difficult couple of seasons.

Up next for the Black Cats is a home game v Portsmouth this weekend.