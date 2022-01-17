Trevor Sinclair moved to QPR in 1993 and quickly become a popular figure with the London club.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Blackpool before they sold him to the R’s in a record sale.

Sinclair went on to make a total of 168 appearances for Hoops and had earned some spectacular achievements along the way.

He won the Premier League Player Of The Month in October 1995, despite his side being relegated in the same season.

Fast forward to 1997 and he won Goal Of The Season with a brilliant bicycle kick in an FA Cup match against Barnsley.

Sinclair later went on to play for the likes of West Ham United, Manchester City and Cardiff City and is now sometimes seen as a pundit on television.

His consistently impressive performances at QPR made him a favourite amongst their fans and he certainly earned the club legend status.

So how much do you know about his time with the R’s?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!